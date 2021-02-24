'What a duo': Soto, Turner key to Nationals lineup, future

Juan Soto and Trea Turner will be key cogs in the Washington Nationals’ lineup this season, 20-something hitting stars who are coming off top-seven finishes in NL MVP voting.

They also are keen on improving their defense — Turner at shortstop, Soto as he moves from left field to right.

And both could be cornerstones for the club’s future if they eventually agree to long-term deals, which the Nationals have tried to make happen, so far unsuccessfully.

Turner, 27, has two years left before he can become a free agent; Soto, 22, has four.

Both were asked after Washington’s first full-squad workout in West Palm Beach, Fla., about their contract status and thoughts about the future.

Soto was coy — “I just try to come here and play baseball; I don’t think about any of that,” he said — and Turner was, well, more forthcoming.

“I would love to play here, and any time that guy is on your team, I definitely don’t want (Soto) on the other team,” Turner said. “So let’s keep him as long as possible. ... It goes without saying that we’d love to play with each other for a long time. We push each other.”