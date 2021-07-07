Wild pitch gives Flying Squirrels victory in 10 innings

BOWIE, Md. — Andres Angulo scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning as the Richmond Flying Squirrels edged the Bowie Baysox 4-3 in a Double-A Northeast game on Wednesday night.

Vince Fernandez and Heliot Ramos homered for Richmond (30-26). Fernandez hit his ninth of the season, a two-run shot, in the fifth inning. Ramos cracked a solo blast in the eighth for his seventh of the year.

Richmond starter Luis Amaya was effectively wild in three shutout innings, allowing zero hits while walking five. He struck out two.

Frank Rubio (3-2), the fifth of six Flying Squirrels pitchers, pitched two shutout innings to earn the win. He walked one and struck out three. R.J. Dabovich struck out the side in a perfect ninth to earn his third save.

Bowie’s Robert Neustrom finished 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Top prospect Adley Rutschman was 2 for 3 and scored a run.

Richmond and Bowie will play the third game in their six-game series starting Thursday at 6:35 p.m.