Women's college basketball roundup: Amoore posts first triple-double in Virginia Tech history

BLACKSBURG — Georgia Amoore had 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to record the first triple-double in Virginia Tech history as the No. 9 Hokies ravaged Nebraska 85-54 on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Elizabeth Kitley added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies (7-0), who were playing their first game as a top-10 team since reaching No. 9 on Feb. 22, 1999.

Virginia Tech, which shot 50.8% from the field, used a 9-0 run midway through the first quarter to grab a double-digit lead and then a 20-0 run in the second half to blow out the Cornhuskers. The Hokies led by double digits the entire second half.

Isabelle Bourne paced Nebraska (5-3) with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

James Madison 62, VCU 60: Kiki Jefferson hit two free throws with 21 seconds left the Dukes edged the Rams at the Siegel Center.

Jefferson scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and six assists for the Dukes (5-2), who went on a 9-0 run to start the second half to rally from an early 11-point deficit. JMU won its second straight game despite being outrebounded 44-35.

Sarah Te-Biasu (16), Janika-Wallace (11) and Jennifer Ezeh (10) scored in double figures for the Rams (3-5).

Richmond 74, William & Mary 62: Grace Townsend (James River) scored 23 points as the Spiders beat the Tribe in Williamsburg.

Townsend hit 7 of 11 shots from the field and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for Richmond (6-2). Addie Budnik added 16 points for the Spiders.

Sydney Wagner led William & Mary (3-3) with 26 points, and Riley Casey scored 13.