Wood, Funderburke advance to State Am championship match

SUFFOLK — Grayson Wood and Ross Funderburke each won two matches Thursday to advance to Friday’s championship match of the Virginia State Golf Amateur Championship.

Wood, a teenager from Fredericksburg, eliminated Bryce Corbett (Dominion Valley CC) 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals before knocking out Isaac Simmons (Poplar Grove GC) 3 and 2 in the semis. Funderburke (Hidden Valley CC) advanced with 2-and-1 victories over Carlo Pizzano and Evan Beck (Princess Anne CC).

Simmons advanced to the semifinals by ousting RGA Amateur champ Jordan Utley 4 and 3. Beck had an easy 7 and 6 win in the morning over Garrett Kuhla (Willow Oaks CC).

In the semifinals, Funderburke raced out to a 4-up lead through 14 holes before Beck rallied by winning holes No. 15 and 16. Funderburke then locked up the match with a five-foot birdie putt on 17.

In the final, Wood will be attempting to become the first golfer to win the state Junior Match Play and the State Am in the same year. Similar to Funderburke, Wood took a 4-up lead through 12 holes in the semifinals before Simmons closed in by winning the next two holes, including a chip-in for birdie on 14. Wood then hit a strong drive on 15 and hit his approach to three feet and sank the birdie putt. He then won the match when both players made par on 16.

Friday’s 36-hole championship match begins at 7:30 a.m.