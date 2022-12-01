World Cup roundup: Germany ousted from tournament despite win

AL KHOR, Qatar — Germany was eliminated from the group stage of the World Cup for the second tournament in a row.

The four-time champions beat Costa Rica 4-2 on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to advance to the Round of 16. Japan’s 2-1 win over Spain allowed both of those teams to advance instead, with Japan at the top of the group.

Playing as defending champions at the last World Cup, Germany also was knocked out in the group stage.

Germany, which lost to Japan in its opening match in Qatar, needed help from the other match in order to advance with a victory at Al Bayt Stadium, but things didn’t go its way. If Spain had beaten Japan, the Germans would have finished second in the group.

It began well with Serge Gnabry putting Germany in front against Costa Rica with a 10th-minute header. Yeltsin Tejeda evened the score in the 58th minute and Juan Vargas scrambled another in the 70th, putting Costa Rica ahead 2-1.

But Germany substitute Kai Havertz made it 2-2 three minutes later and then restored Germany’s lead in the 85th. Another substitute, Niclas Füllkrug, added the fourth.

Japan 2, Spain 1: Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind to defeat Spain in a result that put both teams into the Round of 16.

Ao Tanaka scored the winning goal from close range early in the second half. Álvaro Morata scored first for Spain in the 11th minute, but Japan rallied after halftime. Ritsu Doan equalized in the 48th with a left-footed shot from outside the box, and Tanaka added the second one three minutes later.

Morocco 2, Canada 1: Morocco advanced to the Round of 16 for just the second time edging Canada. The Moroccans’ only other trip past the group stage came in 1986.

Hakim Ziyech scored for Morocco in the fourth minute after a bad error by Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan left the winger to shoot the ball into an empty goal. Youssef En-Nesyri added a second in the 23rd.

Canada, which will co-host the next World Cup in 2026 with the United States and Mexico, lost all three of its games in Qatar, matching its three defeats at its only other World Cup appearance in 1986.

Croatia 0, Belgium 0: Croatia advanced to the Round of 16 after a draw against Belgium, whose group-stage exit will likely usher in the breakup of its talented but underachieving generation of players.

Belgium was eliminated after scoring one goal in three games and failed to live up to its status as the second-ranked team and one of the favorites.

Needing a win to be sure of advancing, Belgium had its best performance of the World Cup and wasted two clear chances that fell to Romelu Lukaku. The halftime substitute struck a shot against the post and failed to control a ball that bounced off his chest.