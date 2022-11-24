World Cup: U.S. looks to gain respect in game against England

DOHA, Qatar — No one expects the United States to beat England.

Oddsmakers say Friday’s World Cup matchup is a huge mismatch. England is ranked fifth in the world. It made the semifinals of the last World Cup and the final of the last European Championship.

And the U.S.? Well, it has done nothing comparable.

“We haven’t achieved anything as a group on the world stage,” coach Gregg Berhalter conceded.

Before you go out and bet the farm on the English, though, here’s a fact to consider: The Americans have never lost to England in a World Cup, winning in 1950 and playing to a draw 12 years ago in South Africa. And they’re not conceding anything going into this game.

“I don’t think anything intimidates me. Other than spiders,” captain Tyler Adams said.

Adams is one of eight members of the U.S. team who plays club soccer in the U.K., and that has helped erase some of the mystique surrounding the English game. While the Americans respect England, they no longer fear it.

“England are currently one of the favorites to win the World Cup. People would probably say that we’re the underdogs,” Adams said. “But we carry that with pride. We have to perform in the games and show up. We know that our quality can show and our determination can show.”

If it doesn’t, the show might soon be over for the U.S. After a tournament-opening draw with Wales, a loss to England would be a significant blow to the Americans’ chances to reach the knockout stages. Conversely a win would move them a big step closer to advancing.

Berhalter said Thursday he expects to have a full squad, with forward Gio Reyna, midfielder Weston McKennie and outside back Sergino Dest — who have all been dealing with health issues — available to play.

Despite the Americans’ record against England, they have mostly struggled against European teams at the World Cup, winning just once in their last 19 games. That means a win Friday would not only move the U.S. that much closer to the next round, it would also serve notice that this team, like spiders, can be intimidating.

“It’s obviously a huge opportunity to fast track the impact that we can have,” Adams said. “High pressure, a privileged moment to step on the field against some of these guys. We respect them.

“And when you get a result in a game like this, you know, people start to respect Americans a little bit more.”

Thursday’s games

Brazil 2, Serbia 0: Neymar injured his right ankle, but Richarlison scored two goals to spur Brazil. The second came from a spectacular acrobatic kick just before an injured Neymar limped off the field with a sprained ankle. It’s unknown if Neymar will be available to play against Switzerland on Monday.

Also: Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty kick in a 3-2 win over Ghana. … Breel Embolo’s goal in the 48th minute lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 victory over Cameroon. … Uruguay and South Korea played to a 0-0 draw, the fourth scoreless game in this year’s World Cup, already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches. The record for scoreless draws in the World Cup is seven.