Xfinity winner Allmendinger remains undefeated on Charlotte road course

CONCORD, N.C. — It took two overtimes Saturday for AJ Allmendinger to remain undefeated on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway and seize the momentum for the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs.

Allmendinger has won four consecutive races on the hybrid road course/oval, as well as back-to-back races following last week’s win at Talladega Superspeedway.

Allmendinger led the entire first stage but slipped back into traffic after a round of pit stops and didn’t get another shot at extending his streak until a series of late cautions. He took the lead on the first overtime restart by passing leader Ty Gibbs, then made it stick when another caution forced a second overtime and another two-lap shootout.

The win was the fifth of the season for Allmendinger, who said “we stole that one” after collecting the checkered flag for the 10th time in his career in an Xfinity Series road course race.

The playoff field was trimmed from 12 to eight, with reigning Xfinity champ Daniel Hemric, Ryan Sieg, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements eliminated. Advancing into the next round were Allmendinger, the entire four-car fleet from JR Motorsports of Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer and Josh Berry, as well as Brandon Jones and Austin Hill.