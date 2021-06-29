Zinsner breaks records to win qualifying medal in VSGA Amateur

Teddy Zinsner, a member of Belle Haven Country Club and a senior at Yale University, seized the qualifying medal for the Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship on Tuesday with a record-setting round and two-day total at the Country Club of Petersburg.
Zinsner shot a 10-under 62 to break the 10-year competitive course record and his 128 total shattered the previous low medalist score in a VSGA Amateur of 132 set by Adam Ball and Mikey Moyers.
The previous course record of 64 was set by Nick Austin at a U.S. Amateur qualifier in 2011.
Zinsner, whose previous low competitive round was a 65, will be top seed in match play, which begins Wednesday morning.
Zinsner, who registered eight birdies and added an eagle on the par-5 second hole Tuesday, finished seven strokes ahead of Mehrbaan Singh and Sam Jung, who posted 135s.
The round of 32 in match play will be contested Wednesday morning with the round of 16 to follow in the afternoon. Quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Thursday with 36-hole title match set for Friday.