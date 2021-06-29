Zinsner breaks records to win qualifying medal in VSGA Amateur

Teddy Zinsner, a member of Belle Haven Country Club and a senior at Yale University, seized the qualifying medal for the Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship on Tuesday with a record-setting round and two-day total at the Country Club of Petersburg.

Zinsner shot a 10-under 62 to break the 10-year competitive course record and his 128 total shattered the previous low medalist score in a VSGA Amateur of 132 set by Adam Ball and Mikey Moyers.

The previous course record of 64 was set by Nick Austin at a U.S. Amateur qualifier in 2011.

Zinsner, whose previous low competitive round was a 65, will be top seed in match play, which begins Wednesday morning.

Zinsner, who registered eight birdies and added an eagle on the par-5 second hole Tuesday, finished seven strokes ahead of Mehrbaan Singh and Sam Jung, who posted 135s.