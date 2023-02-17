Standalones Feb 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Teacher David McCoy performs with Jordan Cross and Alexis Johnson during the Black History Month celebration at Carver Middle School in Chester on Friday. SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH Landyn Crook, 14, left, practices with Lucas Hamm, 13, before performing during the Black History Month celebration at Carver Middle School in Chester on Friday. SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH Related to this story Most Popular As Eric Bieniemy interviews in Ashburn, Ron Rivera thinks it's 'unfair' he hasn't received a head coaching gig "I don't think Eric deserved to have to go through that." Christina Allegretti, wife of Chiefs' Nick Allegretti, gives birth to twins on Super Bowl morning The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way. Emaciated horses raise concern at Goochland stables for retired equines Over the last week, the situation exploded on social media, rippling across Virginia’s horse-riding community. NCAA coordinator of officials affirms rule misapplied in Virginia's win over Duke The NCAA’s coordinator of men’s basketball officiating agrees with the ACC’s interpretation that Duke’s Kyle Filipowski should have been award… The Kansas City Chiefs are named after a Richmonder (but he's not a Native American) The story cannot be told further without noting that Bartle weighed about 350 pounds, and started each day with a stack of waffles “swimming i…