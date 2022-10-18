Stanton, Judge power Yankees into ALCS vs. Astros

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series, setting up another rematch with Houston for the pennant.

With two on and two outs in the ninth and ace Gerrit Cole warming up in case, Myles Straw hit a game-ending grounder to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who threw to second for the final out. Gleyber Torres stepped on the bag to end it, then mimicked rocking a baby with the ball — a jab at Guardians slugger Josh Naylor, who made the motion rounding the bases after a homer off Cole in Game 4.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone won his gamble by starting Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest over Jameson Taillon, making the late switch after Monday night’s rain caused a postponement.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona stayed the course with Aaron Civale instead of switching to 2020 Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber on short rest. Civale had trouble throwing strikes, and the Guardians never recovered from Stanton’s three-run homer just 21 pitches in.

Taillon will start Wednesday night’s AL Championship Series opener at Houston, which will counter with Justin Verlander (Goochland, ODU, the American League Cy Young Award favorite. The AL matchup features the league’s top two regular-season teams in the 106-win Astros and 99-win Yankees, a contrast to the NLCS wild card San Diego and Philadelphia.

Houston beat the Yankees in a seven-game championship series in 2017 and in six games in 2019. The Astros went on to their first World Series title in 2017 but later were found to have used a video camera to signal opposition pitches to their batters.

Cortes dominated with three-hit ball for five innings for the win. Jonathan Loáisiga, Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta finished with five-hit scoreless relief.

“Just the legend of Nestor,” Boone said. “Honestly going in, I would have been really excited about 10 batters.”

Cortes gave him more than that and the bullpen closed it out. As the sellout crowd of 48,178 cheered, the Yankees lined up across the field for handshakes, much like after regular-season wins.

AL East champion New York, seeking its 28th title and first since 2009, may be without Aaron Hicks in Houston. The left fielder came out of the game after hurting his left knee in a third-inning collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera.

AL Central champion Cleveland, the youngest team in the majors and with a $68 million payroll that’s a fraction of the Yankees’ $274 million, remained without a championship since 1948. The Guardians led 2-1 in the best-of-five series before the Yankees won 4-2 behind Cole on Sunday to force the series back to New York.

“I know they are hurting right now, because they care, and they worked unbelievably hard,” Francona said. “This needs to be a starting place for us. This can’t just be a good story this year. We need to take this and go, because I think we have a chance to have something really special.”

Cleveland has lost 11 straight postseason elimination games, a major league record.

Stanton and Judge homered twice each in the series, and New York outhomered Cleveland 9-3 while scoring 16 of its 20 runs on long balls. Judge became the first player with four homers in winner-take-all postseason games, breaking a tie with Yogi Berra, Moose Skowron, Stanton, Didi Gregorius and Troy O’Leary.

Judge hit an opposite-field drive to right in the second on a curveball from left-hander Sam Hentges, Judge’s 13th postseason homer. The Yankees are 27-2 when Stanton and Judge homer in the same game.

Jose Ramirez drove Cleveland’s run with a sacrifice fly in the third after the bloop single down the left-field line by rookie Steven Kwan, the play that caused Hicks’ injury. Kwan was 9 for 21 (.429) in the series.

Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg

Kwan lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .429

Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250

Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .400

OGonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182

JNaylor dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182

Arias 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273

Giménez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200

Hedges c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .222

Miller ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200

Maile c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333

Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .111

Totals 34 1 8 1 1 7

New York AB R H BI W K Avg

Torres 2b 3 2 0 0 2 1 .158

Judge rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .200

Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .294

Stanton dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .125

Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250

Cabrera ss-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .105

Bader cf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .267

Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .091

Hicks lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

MGonzalez lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Totals 30 5 6 5 4 12

Cleveland 001 000 000—1 8 0

New York 310 010 00x—5 6 0

LOB‑Cleveland 8, N.Y. 8. HR‑Stanton (2), off Civale; Judge (2), off Hentges. RBIs‑Ramírez (2), Stanton 3 (6), Judge (3), Rizzo (4). SB‑Torres (2). SF‑Ramírez.

Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA

Civale 1/3 2 3 3 1 1 26 81.00

Hentges 12/3 1 1 1 1 2 30 5.40

Stephan 21/3 0 1 1 1 4 33 1.93

Karinchak 21/3 3 0 0 0 3 30 0.00

Clase 11/3 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.00 L: Civale 0-1

New York IP H R ER W K P ERA

Cortes 5 3 1 1 1 2 61 2.70

Loáisiga 2 3 0 0 0 2 25 0.00

Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00

Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 3.00 W: Cortes 1-0

T‑3:11. A‑48,178 (47,309)