Starting conversations now can help with hurricane readiness
Here’s another idea for Hurricane Preparedness Week: Check in with friends and family in coastal areas. Find out if evacuation zones or plans have changed recently, if they need help to ready their home or kit, and good ways to stay in contact no matter what.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

