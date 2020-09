Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

2,505: Career strikeouts for the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw, who struck out eight in Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Kershaw is the 39th pitcher in major league history to record at least 2,500 strikeouts and the 11th left-hander. Among the lefties, Kershaw is the only one with a career ERA below 3.00.