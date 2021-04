3: Consecutive games with at least 14 strikeouts by Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom (left), who whiffed 15 in a two-hit shutout of the Nationals on Friday night. DeGrom joined Pedro Martinez (1999) and Gerrit Cole (2019) as the only pitchers in the past 22 years with three consecutive 14-strikeout games. DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who has a 0.31 ERA through four starts, has driven in more runs as a hitter (two) than he’s given up on the mound (one).