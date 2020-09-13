STAT OF THE DAY
2: Major league players since 1900 with a home run and a stolen base in three consecutive games: the Philadelphia Phillies’ Bobby Abreu (May 12-15, 2004) and the Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi (Thursday-Saturday).
STAT OF THE DAY
