Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

18: Career home runs out of the leadoff spot for the Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr., which is one more than Felipe Alou for most in franchise history. Acuna has hit his 18 home runs in 201 starts atop the lineup; Alou hit 17 in 633 starts hitting leadoff.