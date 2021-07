4: Times in the career of Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom that he has struck out eight consecutive batters in one game. The only other pitcher who has done that even twice since 1961 is Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan (twice). DeGrom K’d eight Braves in a row in Thursday’s 4-3 loss. He struck out 14 and allowed three runs in seven innings as his ERA soared to 0.95.