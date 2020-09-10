Stat of the day

29: Runs by the Braves — a National League record — in Wednesday’s 29-9 gutting of the Marlins. The 29 runs fell one short of the major league record set by the Rangers in a 30-3 shellacking of the Orioles in 2007. Adam Duvall (above), who played for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in 2013, led the onslaught, cranking three home runs and driving in a career-high nine runs. It was the second three-homer game this season for Duvall, who became the first NL player to accomplish the feat since the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols in 2006. For the Marlins, reliever Jordan Yamamoto coughed up 12 earned runs in 2ª innings. He is the second reliever in the past 70 years to allow 12 earned runs in an outing, joining Vin Mazzaro, who allowed 14 in a 2011 game.