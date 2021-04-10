STAT OF THE DAY
8,205: Games played by the San Diego Padres, whose first season was in 1969, before recording their first no-hitter, spun Friday night by Joe Musgrove (above) against the Texas Rangers. The Padres’ run without no-hitters was the most games by any franchise until its first no-hitter. The Mets had the second-longest run, 8,019 games, which ended in 2012. San Diego’s drought was the second-longest in baseball history behind the Philadelphia Phillies’ 8,944-game run without a no-hitter from 1906 to 1964.