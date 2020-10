0: Runs scored by the Houston Astros with runners in scoring position through the first three games of the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays. Houston had four hits in 24 such at-bats (.167 average) but failed to score as Tampa Bay grabbed a 3-0 series lead entering Wednesday. Jose Altuve (left) has two solo homers in the series but is 0 for 2 with runners in scoring position.