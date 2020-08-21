STAT OF THE DAY
4: Consecutive games in which the San Diego Padres have hit a grand slam, a major league record. All came during a four-game sweep of the Rangers and were hit by Fernando Tatis Jr. (Monday), Wil Myers (Tuesday), Manny Machado (Wednesday) and Eric Hosmer (above, Thursday). Before the Padres’ surge of slams, no team had hit a grand slam in three straight games since 2006 and no National League team had accomplished the feat since the 1895 Cleveland Spiders did it against the Boston Beaneaters.