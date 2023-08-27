7th Astros starter Framber Valdez threw a no-hitter on Aug. 1 and delivered seven nohit innings on Friday to become the seventh major league player with two hitless starts of at least seven innings in a single season. Max Scherzer was the last pitcher to accomplish the feat in 2015 with the Nationals.
