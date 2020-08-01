Stat of the day
4: Players in NBA history to record 20 40-point games in a season multiple times: Wilt Chamberlain (six times), Michael Jordan (twice), Elgin Baylor (twice) and James Harden (twice). Harden joined the list by scoring 49 points Friday vs. Dallas for his 20th 40-point game of the season.
