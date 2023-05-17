12 On this date in 2019, Kris Bryanthit three homers in consecutive innings — the 7th, 8th and 9th — to lead the Cubs to a 14-6 victory over the Nationals. He became just the 12th player to pull off the feat, and the second to do so in those particular innings.
