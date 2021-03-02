Stat of the day

11: Consecutive games the Washington Wizards have lost when Bradley Beal (above) scores at least 40 points, the longest such streak for one player in NBA history. Walt Bellamy had a run of scoring at least 40 in losses in nine straight games in the 1961-62 season, and Wilt Chamberlain had similar bad luck in eight consecutive games twice — in the 1962-63 and in 1964-65 seasons. Beal’s record of 6-20 (.231) when he scores 40 points is the worst in NBA history among the 95 players with at least 10 40-point games in their careers.