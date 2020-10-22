Stat of the day

7: Home runs hit this postseason by the Dodgers' Corey Seager (left), most by a shortstop in a single postseason in baseball history. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa hit six postseason home runs this year, and the Giants' Rich Aurilia hit six as a shortstop in the 2002 playoffs. Three players overall have hit eight home runs in a single postseason: Nelson Cruz of the 2011 Rangers, Carlos Beltran of the 2004 Astros and Barry Bonds of the 2002 Giants (the Rays' Randy Arozarena also has hit seven home runs in this postseason.