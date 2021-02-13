Stat of the day

 Skip to main content
11: Consecutive overtime wins for Florida State, which outlasted Wake Forest in OT on Saturday. The Seminoles’ overtime streak is tied for the longest in Division I history with Louisville (1968-75), Massachusetts (1991-96) and Virginia (1991-96).

