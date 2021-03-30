Stat of the day

3: Players in NBA history to pile up at least 30 points, 20 assists and 10 rebounds in a game: Oscar Robertson of the Cincinnati Royals in 1961 (32-20-15), Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers in 1988 (32-20-11) and Russell Westbrook (35-21-14) of the Washington Wizards in Monday’s 132-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers. The triple-double by Westbrook (above) also was his 16th since joining the Wizards before the season, a franchise record set in just 38 games. The previous mark was held by Darrell Walker, who needed 283 games in a Washington uniform to compile his 15 triple-doubles.