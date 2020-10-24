Stat of the day

52: Total bases for the Rays’ Randy Arozarena (above) in the playoffs, a major league record for one postseason. Arozarena surpassed the mark of 50 total bases set by David Freese of St. Louis in the 2011 playoffs. Arozarena passed Freese with a home run in the ninth inning of Friday’s Game 3 of the World Series. The home run was the eighth of the postseason for Arozarena, which matches the mark shared by Carlos Beltran, Barry Bonds and Nelson Cruz. Arozarena, a rookie, has 23 hits in the playoffs, one more than the rookie mark set by the Yankees’ Derek Jeter in 1996.