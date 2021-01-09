 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stat of the day
0 comments

Stat of the day

  • 0

STAT OF THE DAY

5: NFL players with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in their postseason careers: Freeman McNeil, Kordell Stewart, Julian Edelman, Nick Foles and Josh Allen (above), who joined the list with a rushing TD in Buffalo’s playoff victory over Indianapolis on Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News