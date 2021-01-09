Stat of the day
The Virginia Department of Health released a more detailed outline on Wednesday of who will be eligible for vaccinations in the next two phase…
The White Lion Foundation recently released this rare footage from northern Pakistan's Karakoram Mountains of a snow leopard's call in the wild.
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
Virginia State Police distances itself from coins referencing Fairfax traffic stop, Richmond protests
Virginia State Police on Friday denied any involvement with the creation of a pair of collectible coins that reference a controversial traffic…
Sen. Amanda Chase, a Republican candidate for governor who has defended backers of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol, says F…
Because of a contract dispute between NBC12 and Verizon Fios, the channel is no longer available to customers of the service in the Richmond area.
More than 450,000 total vaccine doses have been distributed in Va., but barely 20% administered while positivity rate surges
Vaccinations in Virginia continue to lag as the state approaches half a million doses distributed and the percentage of people testing positiv…
Richmond and Henrico release next tier vaccine plan as 1 in 6 Virginians are testing positive for COVID-19
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced Tuesday that they anticipate vaccinating front-line essential workers and people over the age …
Washington stumbles into playoff spot after Philadelphia loses interest in winning season's final game
It took a number of bold coaching decisions, and some timely substitutions, but Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson was finally able to get his team in position to lose on Sunday night.
Virginia State Police shot and killed a man on Interstate 64 in Goochland County following a high-speed chase early Saturday morning.