Stat of the day

3: Consecutive victories by Chaundee Brown (left) and the Michigan men’s basketball team in which the Wolverines faced teams ranked in The Associated Press top 25 and defeated each by at least 19 points — a 77-54 victory over No. 9 Wisconsin on Tuesday; an 82-57 victory over No. 16 Minnesota on Jan. 6; and an 85-66 victory over No. 19 Northwestern on Jan. 3. According to STATS, Inc., the last Division I team to play three consecutive AP Top 25 teams and defeat each by at least 15 points was Memphis during the 2008 NCAA tournament. The last team to achieve that in the regular season was Kentucky in January 2003.