Stat of the day

6: Runs driven in by Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom (left) this season — two more than he’s allowed in 64 innings on the mound — including an RBI single during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, has allowed only four earned runs this season. However, deGrom was forced to leave Wednesday’s game with a shoulder injury, creating another injury scare for baseball’s top pitcher. He lowered his ERA on the year to 0.54 with three perfect frames before his exit.