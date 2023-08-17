.444 K e'Bryan Hayes, who went 2-for-5 Wednesday, ended the season hitting .444 (12-for-27) against the Mets — the best single-season average by a Pirates player (min. 25 at-bats) against New York since Gregory Polanco hit .500 in 26 at-bats in 2018.
