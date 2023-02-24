SALEM -- Miles Mallory scored 14 points as top-seeded Randolph-Macon advanced to the ODAC tournament championship game with a 62-50 victory over fourth-seeded Roanoke on Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

Daniel Mbangue added 10 points for the Yellow Jackets (26-1), who will face either second-seeded Hampden-Sydney or third-seeded Guilford in Sunday’s championship game.

R-MC, ranked second in the country, won its 24th consecutive game despite being outrebounded 40-33 and overcoming a subpar shooting night. The Yellow Jackets hit 24 of 61 shots (39.3%), while allowing the Maroons to hit 21 of 50 (40.4%).

Keishawn Pulley Jr. (St. Christopher's) led Randolph-Macon with 10 rebounds.

Kasey Draper led Roanoke (20-7) with 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Maroons, who went 0 for 13 on 3-pointers, trailed by 2 at the half before being outscored 38-28 after the break.

Roanoke may have been playing with some dead legs after Friday’s marathon 117-103, four-overtime victory over Washington and Lee in the quarterfinals. Draper, who scored 40 points, played 54 minutes against the Generals, one of four W&L starters to log at least 47 minutes.

George Mason 74, Dayton 69: Ronald Polite III scored 22 points as the Patriots upended the host Flyers.

DeVon Cooper added 16 points and Josh Oduro 12 for GMU (17-12, 9-7). Both teams were hot from the field: the Patriots hit 25 of 43 shots (58.1%), and Dayton connected on 23 of 40 (57.5%).

With the loss by the Flyers (19-10, 11-5), VCU leads the Atlantic 10 by two games over Dayton, Fordham and Saint Louis with two games to play in the regular season.

DaRon Holmes II led the Flyers with 34 points.

UNC Asheville 76, Longwood 66: Fletcher Abee finshed with 20 points as the Bulldogs dealt the Lancers a Big South loss in the final game at Longwood’s Willett Hall.

Isaiah Wilkins scored 17 points for the Lancers (20-11, 12-6), who will play at the new Joan Perry Brock Center next season. Willett Hall had a capacity of 1,900, while the Brock Center can seat 3,000.

DeShaun Wade and Leslie Nkereuwem added 12 points apiece for Longwood, which will be the No. 3 seed in next week’s conference tournament.

Drew Pember, the likely Big South player of the year, added 19 points for UNC Asheville (24-7, 16-2), the conference tournament's top seed.

Radford 67, Campbell 65: Kenyon Giles scored 14 points as the host Highlanders ended their regular season by edging the Camels.

Justin Archer pulled down 14 rebounds for Radford (18-13, 12-6), which will be the No. 3 seed for next week’s Big South tournament.

Ricky Clemons led Campbell (13-17, 8-10) with 21 points.

William & Mary 74, Monmouth 62: Chris Mullins and Migue Ayesa scored 15 points each in the Tribe’s regular season-ending CAA win in Williamsburg.

Matteus Case added 13 points for W&M (12-19, 7-11).

The Hawks (6-25, 5-13) were led by Myles Foster, who finished with 23 points.

Western Carolina 85, VMI 66: Tre Jackson scored 22 points as the Catamounts cruised past the Keydets in their regular-season finale in Cullowhee, N.C.

Vonterius Woolbright had a triple-double for Western Carolina (17-14, 10-8 Southern), finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Tyler Houser led VMI (7-24, 2-16) with 26 points, Asher Woods scored 16, and Taeshaud Jackson added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

FRIDAY

Liberty 73, Queens 53: Darius McGhee scored 18 points as the Flames earned a share of the Atlantic Sun regular-season title win a win over the Royals (17-14, 7-11) in Lynchburg.

Liberty (24-7, 15-3) will share the regular-season crown with Kennesaw State. The Flames will be the No. 2 seed in next week’s A-Sun tournament.

McGhee was held scoreless in the first half before erupting after the break. He is up to 2,556 career points. Kyle Rode added 15 points for the Flames.

James Madison 90, Georgia State 69: Vado Morse scored 19 points as as Dukes ended their regular season rolled to a Sun Belt victory in Harrisonburg.

Alonzo Sule added 16 points and 12 rebounds for JMU (21-10, 12-6), who will be the No. 4 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Noah Freidel scored 15 points for the Dukes.

Brenden Tucker and Collin Moore scored 16 points apiece for Georgia State (10-20, 3-15).

Old Dominion 71, Marshall 67: Chaunce Jenkins' 23 points helped the Monarchs rally past the Thundering Herd in Norfolk.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 13 points for the Monarchs (19-11, 11-7 Sun Belt), who rallied from a 9-point deficit in the second half and will be the sixth seed in next week’s conference tournament.

Andrew Taylor led Marshall (24-7, 13-5) with 23 points, and Taevion Kinsey added 22. Marshall could have clinched the Sun Belt regular-season title with a win, but that goes to Southern Miss instead.

WOMEN

Richmond 87, St. Bonaventure 45: Addie Budnik scored 18 points and reached 1,000 points for her career as the Spiders blasted the Bonnies (6-25, 3-13) in their regular-season finale at the Robins Center. Rachel Ullstrom added 13 points for the Spiders (18-9, 8-6 Atlantic 10), who will be the No. 5 seed in next week’s conference tournament.

VCU 55, La Salle 51: Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 19 points as the Rams (7-21, 4-12) closed their regular season with an Atlantic 10 loss to the Explorers in Philadelphia. Claire Jacobs led La Salle (17-13, 8-7) with 19 points.