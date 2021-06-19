State briefs

AP: Military guns lost, stolen in Virginia from 2010 to 2019
NORFOLK — Nearly two dozen military weapons, including pistols and a medium machine gun, have been lost or stolen from bases in Virginia.
An investigation by The Associated Press into firearms missing from the U.S. armed services shows that at least 19 guns disappeared or were recovered in Virginia from 2010 to 2019. Locations included two Navy destroyers in Norfolk and an installation in Arlington.
A former Navy sonar technician was a suspect when the USS Laboon reported a missing machine gun in 2011, according to Naval Criminal Investigative Service files obtained by AP, but investigators lacked evidence. NCIS reopened the case in 2013 after a tip, searching the former technician’s home and finding four Navy computers — but no weapons. The case was closed without prosecution.
In a 2013 case, a Navy member said he took two shotguns associated with the USS Ramage and pawned them for $400, according to NCIS investigative files. They were recovered.
Someone took a pistol from a shipment to the Marine Corps Exchange on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in 2016. A box of six pistols sat on an unsecured loading dock for two days, when a supervisor found only five remained, according to the NCIS case file.
The weapons are among at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms that AP learned were unaccounted for during the past decade.
Intended for war, some guns ended up on America’s streets. Army pistols, for example, were used in violent crimes, including shootings and robbery.
Military officials say missing firearms are a tiny fraction of their stockpile and note that some are recovered.
Va. couple charged after son, 2, shoots and injures himself
NEWPORT NEWS — The parents of a 2-year-old Virginia boy have been arrested after the toddler picked up a gun and shot and wounded himself, police said.
Newport News police said they received a call on June 1 regarding a shooting, and when they reached the scene, they found the toddler with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to local news outlets. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.
According to police, the boy was inside the home when he picked up an unattended gun, causing it to fire.
Police said the mother, Jamarea Looney, 21, and the father, Dralon Richard, 25, were arrested and charged with child abuse/neglect and reckless handling of a firearm.
Timber rattlesnake removed from Alexandria’s Old Town
ALEXANDRIA — A rattlesnake was spotted slithering through a neighborhood in Northern Virginia last weekend, according to a local animal services group.
The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria received a call last Sunday about a snake in the Old Town section of the city. The poisonous reptile was captured by animal services officers and taken to a wildlife facility, according to a statement from the organization.
Timber rattlesnakes are rare in the Washington region, the welfare league said, but it isn’t impossible for them to live in the area’s climate. They are endangered and will usually avoid contact with humans.
Virginia law prohibits animal services officers from interfering with wildlife that isn’t ill, injured or dangerous. The state’s Department of Wildlife Resources allowed the snake to be moved last Sunday because it was venomous.
It’s illegal to own a rattlesnake in Alexandria without a special license. The animal services officers did not see any signs of other snakes or a nest.
— From wire reports