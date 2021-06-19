State briefs

AP: Military guns lost, stolen in Virginia from 2010 to 2019

NORFOLK — Nearly two dozen military weapons, including pistols and a medium machine gun, have been lost or stolen from bases in Virginia.

An investigation by The Associated Press into firearms missing from the U.S. armed services shows that at least 19 guns disappeared or were recovered in Virginia from 2010 to 2019. Locations included two Navy destroyers in Norfolk and an installation in Arlington.

A former Navy sonar technician was a suspect when the USS Laboon reported a missing machine gun in 2011, according to Naval Criminal Investigative Service files obtained by AP, but investigators lacked evidence. NCIS reopened the case in 2013 after a tip, searching the former technician’s home and finding four Navy computers — but no weapons. The case was closed without prosecution.

In a 2013 case, a Navy member said he took two shotguns associated with the USS Ramage and pawned them for $400, according to NCIS investigative files. They were recovered.