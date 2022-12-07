State college basketball roundup: ODU turns back William & Mary

NORFOLK — Dericko Williams led a balanced attack with 11 points as Old Dominion pulled way in the second half to beat William & Mary 72-62 on Wednesday night.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson, Chaunce Jenkins and Faizon Fields added 10 points each for the Monarchs (6-4), who hit 25 of 51 shots from the field (49.0%).

Anders Nelson scored 21 points for the Tribe (4-6). Ben Wight scored 11 and Noah Collier 10.

Randolph-Macon 75, Eastern Mennonite 48: Miles Mallory had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets, ranked fifth in Division III, used a big second half to put away the host Royals. Jabril Robinson scored 14 points and Josh Talbert 13 for R-MC (7-1, 4-0 ODAC), which outscored EMU (3-6, 0-4) 37-14 after the break. Aviwe Mahlong scored 19 points to pace the Royals.

Hampden-Sydney 89, Lynchburg 72: Ryan Clements scored 25 points as the Tigers cruised past the Hornets in an ODAC game in Lynchburg. Josiah Hardy added 14 points and Davidson Hubbard 10 points and 11 rebounds for H-SC (6-3, 4-0), which led 45-30 at the half and held a 50-25 rebounding advantage. Piercen Young led Lynchburg (2-6, 1-3) with 18 points.

Women

No. 7 Virginia Tech 73, Boston College 58: Reigning ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Cayla King added 16 points as the visiting Hokies won their ninth straight. Taylor Soule, one of two BC transfers on the roster for Virginia Tech (9-0, 1-0 ACC), scored 9 points. Soule scored more than 1,500 points and grabbed almost 700 rebounds in four seasons at BC, earning All-ACC honors three times. The Hokies led 17-4 and led by as many as 19 in the third quarter.

Virginia 83, William & Mary 54: Mir McLean racked up 22 points and 17 rebounds as the Cavaliers remained unbeaten with an easy win over the Tribe in Williamsburg. McLean hit 7 of 8 shots from the field and 8 of 1 from the line for UVa (11-0), which is off to its best start since the 1991-92 team started 13-0. Camyrn Taylor and Taylor Valladay added 13 and 12 points for the Cavs, respectively. Riley Casey scored 13 and Madison Magee 11 for W&M (4-4).