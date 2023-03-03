GREENSBORO, N.C. — Georgia Amoore hit 6 3-pointers and scored 24 points as third-seeded Virginia Tech advanced to the ACC women’s tournament championship game for the first time in program history with a 58-37 victory over second-seeded Duke on Saturday.

ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Hokies (26-4), who won their 10th straight game.

Virginia Tech will face fourth-seeded Louisville, which knocked off top-seeded Notre Dame 64-38 in the other semifinal, in Sunday’s championship game.

Virginia Tech blew open a close game with a 17-0 run to close the second quarter, giving it a 36-18 halftime lead behind Amoore’s hot shooting. The Hokies made 7 of 9 shots from beyond the arc in the first two quarters — including a 4-for-4 effort from Amoore.

Duke (25-6) forced 20 Virginia Tech turnovers but shot just 27% from the field and went 1 of 15 from 3-point range.

Kitley had 22 points and 10 rebounds Friday in Virginia Tech’s 68-42 rout of Miami in the quarterfinals. Amoore scored 16 points and drained five 3-pointers.

Massachusetts 80, Richmond 60: Addie Budnik scored 25 points as the fifth-seeded Spiders’ run in the Atlantic 10 tournament in Wilmington, Del., ended with a semifinal loss to top-seeded UMass.

Rachel Ullstrom added 10 points for UR (20-10), which trailed by just 2 at the half before Massachusetts (26-5) pulled away in the second half. The Spiders were making their first semifinal appearance in the conference tournament in 14 years.

Destiney Philoxy (16) was one of four double-figure scorers for UMass, which will play Saint Louis, a 59-56 winner over Rhode Island in the other semifinal, in Sunday’s championship game.

SATURDAY MEN

James Madison 75, Troy 72: Terrence Edwards scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Dukes bounced the fifth-seeded Trojans in a Sun Belt tournament quarterfinal in Pensacola, Fla.

Takal Molson scored 15 points and added eight rebounds for the Dukes (22-10), who will face eighth-seeded South Alabama in the semifinals.

Christyon Eugene finished with 26 points for Troy (20-13).

William & Mary 73, Elon 51: Miguel Ayesa hit 7 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points as the eighth-seeded Tribe routed the ninth-seeded Phoenix in the second round of the CAA tournament in Washington D.C.

Matteus Clase and Tyler Rice added 11 points apiece for W&M (13-19), which pulled away with a 15-1 run early in the second half.

The Tribe will next face top-seeded Hofstra in Sunday’s quarterfinals at noon.

Sam Sherry ahd 25 points and 12 rebounds for Elon.

Campbell 72, Radford 71: Anthony Dell’Orso scored 23 points and buried a jumper with 1 second left to the seventh-seeded Camels past the third-seeded Highlanders in the Big South semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.

Ricky Clemons added 13 points for Campbell (16-17), which will play top-seeded UNC Ashville for the tournament title on Sunday.

DaQuan Smith led the Highlanders (19-14) with 22 points.

Christopher Newport 72, Hampden-Sydney 59: Rodney Graves scored 19 points as the Captains ousted the host Tigers in a second-round game in the Division III tournament.

Jahn Hines added 18 points, and Trey Barber piled up 15 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks for CNU (26-3), which advances to play either Mary Hardin-Baylor or East Texas Baptist in the third round.

Davidson Hubbard had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and DJ Wright scored 13 points and Adam Brazil 11 for H-SC (22-7), which hit only 23 of 74 shots from the field (31.1%), including a 5-for-25 performance on 3-pointers (20.0%).

FRIDAY MEN

Chattanooga 92, VMI 72: Former VMI player Jake Stephens racked up 21 points and 10 rebounds as the seventh-seeded Mocs ended the season of the 10th-seeded Keydets in the first round of the Southern Cofernce tournament in Asheville, N.C.

Khristion Courseault hit all nine of his field goal attempts and finshed with 21 points for Chattanooga (15-16).