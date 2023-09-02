LEXINGTON — Collin Ironside hit VJ Johnson with a last-minute touchdown pass as VMI rallied to defeat Davidson 12-7 on Saturday, giving Danny Rocco a dramatic victory in his debut as coach of the Keydets.

VMI took possession with 4:19 left, and Ironside led a 12-play, 85-yard drive that produced the winning score. The drive included three third-down conversions, one a 28-yard pass to Aidan Twombly on third-and-20. Ironside hit Johnson with a 25-yard hookup with 51 seconds remaining.

Davidson (0-1) managed only 184 yards on offense but took a 7-6 lead in the third quarter when Luke Durkin hit Christian Berry for a 24-yard touchdown pass.

For VMI, Ironside completed 17 of 27 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Rashad Raymond had 62 yards on the ground to lead the Keydets' 173-yard rushing effort. Grant Swinehart had a 14-yard touchdown run.

Rocco, the 33rd coach in VMI history, had previous head-coaching success at Liberty, Richmond, and Delaware. He served as a defensive analyst last season at Penn State.

Virginia State 33, Norfolk State 24: Upton Bailey rushed for 183 yards and a score on 18 carries as the Division II Trojans survived a gaffe in the final seconds to surprise the Spartans in Norfolk.

VSU stopped quarterback Otto Kuhns a yard short of a first down at the Trojans' 4-yard line with 59 seconds remaining.

Three rushes then left the Trojans with a fourth down at their 6. Reserve quarterback Jordan Davis rolled out into the end zone then went upfield to run out the clock but was pushed out of bounds at the 6 with a second remaining. NSU came out to attempt a tying field goal but the snap was high, and VSU's Dante Clark scooped it up and returned it the other way for a touchdown.

The Trojans rushed for 316 yards and passed for 171 more, outgaining the Spartans 487-304.

Liberty 34, Bowling Green 24: Kobe Singleton's pick-6 highlighted a five-interception day by the Flames' defense, and Kaidon Salter threw two touchdown passes as Liberty beat the visiting Falcons.

It was the 100th win for new Flames coach Jamey Chadwell.

Singleton's 36-yard return of a Connor Bazelak pass helped stake Liberty, which has moved to Conference USA this year, to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

Brylan Green and Quinton Reese also intercepted Bazelak in the second quarter. Camden Orth was picked off twice in the second half by linebacker Jerome Jolly Jr. after the Falcons cut the deficit to a touchdown.

Billy Lucas had a 2-yard touchdown run, and Salter found Vaughn Blue for a 12-yard score before Singleton made it 21-0. After a Liberty field goal, Bowling Green had two quick touchdowns, a 14-yard run by Ta'ron Keith and BG Simms' 76-yard return of a field goal attempt blocked by Dontrez Brown 20 seconds before the half.

Bowling Green closed within 24-17 by getting a field goal on the opening drive of the second quarter. But after the teams swapped touchdown passes, Jolly came up with his picks on the Falcons' next two possessions.

Randolph-Macon 51, N.C. Wesleyan 9: Nick Hale rumbled for three rushing touchdowns at the Yellow Jackets opened their season with a resounding rout of host N.C. Wesleyan.

R-MC rolled up 493 yards of offense while holding the Battling Bishops to 203, including just 32 on the ground.

Kwesi Clark led the Yellow Jackets with 108 yards on the ground, and Mitchell Johnson added 73. Both scored touchdowns. R-MC ran the ball 41 times for 288 yards (6.6 avg.)

Yellow Jackets quarterbacks Drew Campanale and Brecht Heuchan each threw TD passes, to Joe Lokke and Brandon Woodridge.

Wabash (Ind.) 29, Hampden-Sydney 28: Derek Allen Jr. caught a touchdown pass with 2:02 left as Wabash pulled out a road win over the Tigers in the opener for both teams.

H-SC quarterback Carter Sido rushed for a career-best 184 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 153 and another score, a 24-yard pass to Mason Cunningham.