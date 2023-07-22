State Open of Virginia
At Independence GC
Leading scores
Scott Shingler % 66-68--134
Justin Larue % 69-66--135
Mehrbaan Singh % 67-68--135
Rylan Shim % 69-68--137
Drew Brockwell % 67-70--137
Ashton Harper % 68-69--137
Bryce Corbett % 68-69--137
Connor Burgess % 70-67--137
Samir Davidov % 67-70--137
Adam Hooker % 70-67--137
Mark Lawrence Jr. % 71-67--138
Isaac Simmons % 72-66--138
David Stanford % 67-71--138
Sam Beach % 66-69--138
Brandon Berry % 70-69--139
Mike Moyers % 68-71--139
Preston Burton % 71-68--139
Larkin Gross % 70-69--139
Brandon Sipe % 70-70--140
Joey Jordan % 71-69--140
Joshua Speight % 72-68--140
Alex Hoffman % 71-70--141
Hunter Duncan % 69-72--141
Kyle Fuller % 69-72--141
Blake Carter % 70-71--141
Charlie Hanson % 71-70--141
Patrick Gareiss % 72-69--141
Joey Lane % 68-73--141
Rui Chang % 70-72--142
Dustin Groves % 75-67--142
Brian O'Dea % 68-74--142
Cameron Moore % 17-71--142