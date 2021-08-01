 Skip to main content
Stay aware as storms return to Va. on Sunday
Storm chances return to central Virginia on Sunday morning with a warm front and low moving up from the south. There’s uncertainty as to their timing, severity and location. But it could be warm and muggy enough to fuel downpours, gusts or possibly a tornado.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

