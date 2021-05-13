Staying motivated during your job hunt

Did you know that the average job search takes nine weeks? Of course, this statistic varies by industry, but it's important to stick with your job hunt for the long haul. For most people, it won't happen overnight. But with all the applications, cover letters, phone screenings, and interviews, how do you stay motivated through the ups and downs of your search? Read on to find out more.

Set achievable goals

One of the most important things you can do to stay on track during a job hunt is to set goals for yourself. For example, try to apply for a job each day, or make an effort to send out ten applications a week. This goal should align with what's possible given your schedule and current workload. If you're currently employed full time, you may only have a little time to dedicate to your job hunt, so don't set a goal to apply to 50 jobs a week. However, if you're unemployed right now, you may be able to dedicate a lot more time to job hunting, so you can set a bigger target.

Don't get discouraged