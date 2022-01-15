Steelers-Chiefs capsule

This is the one game where you don’t have to think twice. Sure, it’s a big spread, but there’s a reason for that. Kansas City just demolished Pittsburgh, 36-10, in Week 16 at Arrowhead, and that was without Travis Kelce. Patrick Mahomes and all his weapons will be too much again. The Steelers topped 24 points just five times all season, and they’ll probably need to score in the 20-24 range to cover. Ben Roethlisberger may wish his retirement started a week earlier. The pick: Kansas City