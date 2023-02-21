If you’re going to make predictions about how the NASCAR Cup Series season will unfold, it’s time. Well, past time, really. The first points race is in the books and already the championship has an eyebrow-raising contender.

Congratulations, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., on your newly earned status of likely playoff driver, thanks to your dramatic upset victory in the Daytona 530.

Yes, the race is called the 500, named for the scheduled miles to be run each February around the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway, but late caution periods and restarts pushed this edition into double overtime that added 12 laps and 30 miles.

Stenhouse, daring and sometimes more aggressive than other drivers are willing to countenance, managed to avoid the usual Daytona car-gobbling crashes. Of the 40 cars that started, 29 were involved in crashes serious enough to put the race under caution. Crash damage ended the race for 19 of those cars.

As a wreck developed just behind him after the final lap was underway, Stenhouse aimed his Chevrolet into the lead, past Joey Logano’s Ford as a last caution froze the running order.

Stock car racing’s biggest prize wasn’t the first Cup Series win for the 35-year-old Stenhouse, but it would have been his 200th straight start without a victory – a drought stretching back to 2017 when he notched his other two Cup victories.

A win in the 500 forever affords a driver a distinction craved by stock car racers, celebrated by fans, acknowledged by even the most casual of sports observers. But will Stenhouse’s upset victory signal a breakthrough, a passage to week-in, week-out contention for wins?

Probably not. As sweet as the Daytona 500 win has been for some of the least likely winners of the 500 in NASCAR’s modern era from 1972 forward, victory in this race has not catapulted those drivers to overwhelming subsequent success.

To wit:

Derrike Cope’s first Cup victory came in the 1990 500 when Dale Earnhardt surrendered the lead because of a last-lap flat tire. Cope won again that season at Dover Motor Speedway, his last visit to victory lane. He finished with two wins in 428 Cup starts in a career that spanned four decades with some long breaks.

Sterling Marlin won the 500 in back-to-back seasons, 1994 and ’95, the highlights of a solid, but hardly superstar, career – 10 wins in 748 starts over 33 seasons.

Michael Waltrip also won the 500 twice, 2001 and ’03. That’s half his Cup victory total of four for 784 starts in 33 seasons.

In 2011, driving for the iconic Wood Brothers Racing team, Trevor Bayne won the 500 – only his second Cup Series race and on the day after his 20th birthday. His Cup career lasted through 185 more races through all or parts of eight seasons but never yielded another win.

Austin Dillon won the 500 in 2018. He seems to be constantly flirting with a breakthrough to superstar status but has never won more than a single race in a season. He’s 32 now, prime age for the sport, with four wins in 337 Cup starts.

In 2021, journeyman Michael McDowell came to Daytona with a record of 0 for 357 and won. He’s been 0 for 72 since.

Rookie Austin Cindric took the checkers last year. He has shown talent, drives for the powerhouse Team Penske, is only 22, so time will tell – but so far that’s his lone win.

Which brings us to 2023 and my first prediction for the season at hand: Stenhouse will not be the Cup Series champion.

I get a free pass on including him in my list of the 16 drivers who will make the series’ 10-race playoffs. Although a win doesn’t amount to an automatic playoff berth, he’s in unless there are more than 16 winners among full-time drivers in the first 26 races.

There were 19 different winners last season. I’m predicting there will be fewer than 16 this year, with two or three drivers reaching the playoffs on points earned.

Besides Stenhouse, my playoff list of 16 includes (in no particular order) Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, A.J. Allmendinger, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney.

That leaves out some real talent, notably Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, William Byron and Austin Dillon. Also, rookies Noah Gragson and/or Ty Gibbs could shoulder their way into the playoffs.

My picks for the Final Four drivers who will survive playoff eliminations to battle for the championship in the season’s last race – Hamlin, Larson, Elliott and Blaney.

And the championship will go to – Hamlin.

The Manchester High graduate began his Cup Series career in 2005 and turned 42 in November. Hamlin now owns a team other than the one for which he drives. With 48 victories, including three in the Daytona 500, he’s a lock for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. But he hasn’t won a championship.

The oldest driver ever to win the Cup Series season title was Bobby Allison at 45 in 1983. Hamlin knows the clock is ticking. His ever-deepening experience as a driver, coupled with new understanding as a team owner, should get him to the final race still eligible to win.

With a little bit of luck, and it always takes luck, he’ll finish ahead of the other three members of the Final Four and win the championship.

In case you’re wondering how good this columnist is at predicting the champ – I picked Larson in 2022 and he roared to the title with 10 wins in a dominant season.

Last year, certain that Larson would be quickest to adapt to the significantly different new race car NASCAR mandated, I picked him again. Though he did win three races, he was nowhere near his 2022 self. He failed to make the cut for the Final Four and finished seventh in points.