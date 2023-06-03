Stephen Strasburg has not been able to perform any rehabilitation activities for more than a month, according to three people familiar with the situation, increasing doubt that the 34-year-old right-hander will ever pitch again. Strasburg hasn't appeared in a game since last June, when he attempted to return from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. He then missed all of spring training, staying home for the six weeks, due to ongoing health complications.

Three people have described those complications as "severe nerve damage." As of this week, Strasburg is technically eligible to come off the 60-day injured list he was placed on ahead of Opening Day. But there's no sign of that happening in the near future, if at all. His current plan reportedly is to rest and see if he can manage the nerve issues enough to make another attempt at pitching. The righty's outlook is not promising.

Beyond 2023, Strasburg, 34, still has three seasons left on the seven-year, $245 million contract he signed in December 2019, right after he won World Series MVP. But the Nationals do not have any disability insurance on Strasburg's contract, according to sources.

He had tried to ramp up three different times this past winter, progressing to multiple bullpen sessions. But after throwing a bullpen in late January, he felt discomfort on his right side and couldn't continue. The surgery, which he underwent in 2021, removed a rib and two muscles from his neck. As recently as last summer, Strasburg couldn't stand for long before his right hand went numb. He often had to lie down and press his hand against his chest to be a warped version of comfortable.

Strasburg has been limited to 31⅓ innings since the Nationals' title run, 4⅔ of them coming in the lone start he made last year. In that start, Strasburg was raked for seven runs in a loss to the Miami Marlins.

In 2019, Strasburg made 33 starts and threw a career-high 209 innings in the regular season. He has otherwise logged 30 or more starts in three of his 13 seasons with Washington, which selected him with the first pick of the 2009 draft.

Strasburg largely has been away from the Nationals. He did not attend their Opening Day game, does not travel with the team and has not spent much time in the locker room before home games. Manager Dave Martinez also no longer includes the pitcher in his injury reports.

Strasburg is 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA over 247 career starts. His 1,723 strikeouts ranks first in Nationals franchise history.