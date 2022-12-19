Storehouse and Chickahominy partner to help Charles City's needy

Volunteers gathered recently at the Promise Land Storehouse’s new pantry to spread some holiday cheer to those in need in rural Charles City County.

Two busy elves stuffed Christmas stockings with toys, candy and more for school children; at another table, others, imbued with the spirit if not similarly dressed as Santa’s helpers, filled holiday bags for seniors.

The Chickahominy Indian Tribe provided the Storehouse with a warehouse to use as its pantry after the group outgrew its previous location. The building has a loading bay door, walk-in freezers and cold storage.

“God put us at this place, for such a time as this, to address the food desert in Charles City County,” said Chickahominy Chief Stephen R. Adkins.

The first monthly drive-thru pantry at the new location on Roxbury Road was held in early November. Today, the drive-thru serves 140 families, compared with 80 to 100 families in 2020 when the nonprofit organization was established.

Every two weeks, food is delivered to the elderly and those with disabilities in 68 homes. Three years ago, about 45 homes received deliveries. Food is also delivered weekly to residents at Sign Post Estates Apartments.

Jackie Stewart, executive director of the Storehouse, initially established the pantry out of Charles City High School. But it had to close after COVID-19 hit. The group then held twice monthly drive-thru pantries and delivered food to homes.

When the school reopened for classes, the Storehouse moved to a new location, which it quickly outgrew. COVID-19 relief grant funds from the Community Foundation enabled the Storehouse to purchase a new van, allowing it to pick up a variety of food every day after enrolling in Feed More’s Retail Program.

Members of the community also pitched in. Local farmers supplied fresh produce during the summer, while eggs and honey were provided by Promise Land Pastures.

Blessing Boxes, two remote cabinets in the county, offer a 24/7 access to essentials and nonperishable food. A third box in the form of shelves stocked with food and supplies at the Central Virginia Health Services clinic is for patients. Lisa Wood, who started the program in the county and joined the Storehouse last spring, is planning to set up a fourth Blessing Box.

Stewart’s vision is to work with the Chickahominy Tribe the same way the Storehouse works with the clinic. When the Mid-Atlantic Tribal Health Center is built next to the pantry, she hopes to provide it with food and supplies, too.

The 27,000-square-foot center, which will provide health care for Virginia tribal members, is slated to open in mid-2024.

We are “kindred spirits,” Stewart said of Chief Adkins.