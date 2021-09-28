 Skip to main content
Storms may briefly interrupt this week's autumnal theme
Hotter, muggier air will make Tuesday the outlier in this week of nice fall weather. That air may also fuel some late-day storms as a cold front pushes in from the north. A few spots could even deal with severe wind or hail, mainly in Virginia’s northern half.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

