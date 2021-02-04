Strome, Rangers beat Capitals; Ovechkin scores 709th goal

NEW YORK — Ryan Strome scored twice to help the New York Rangers beat Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night.

Ovechkin scored career goal No. 709 to surpass Mike Gartner for sole possession of seventh place on the NHL list. But New York stretched its point streak to four games, which includes three victories.

Ovechkin is eight goals away from Phil Esposito, who is sixth in league history with 717 goals.

Anthony Bitetto also scored for the Rangers, and Artemi Panarin had two assists. Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots while recording his third straight win in as many starts.

Washington dropped its second straight game. Carl Hagelin also scored for the Capitals, and Vitek Vanecek had 27 saves.

Strome scored the deciding goal 7:55 into the third period, finishing an odd-man rush with Panarin. Kaapo Kakko also assisted on the play in his first game back after a brief stint on the NHL’s COVID-19 list.

Ovechkin got the Capitals within one with his third goal of the season at 11:01. The Capitals captain collected the puck shortly after an offensive zone faceoff and wired a wrist shot past Shesterkin.