Strong tornadoes struck Northern Va. 20 years ago

Only two F4 tornadoes have struck Virginia: 1993 in the Tri-Cities, and 20 years ago on Sept. 24, 2001 in Culpeper County. Luckily, the Rixeyville tornado caused no fatalities. Four more tornadoes hit the state that day, and one left damage near the Pentagon.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
