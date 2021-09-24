 Skip to main content
Strong tornadoes struck Northern Va. 20 years ago
Only two F4 tornadoes have struck Virginia: 1993 in the Tri-Cities, and 20 years ago on Sept. 24, 2001 in Culpeper County. Luckily, the Rixeyville tornado caused no fatalities. Four more tornadoes hit the state that day, and one left damage near the Pentagon.

