 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Strudel

Strudel

Hi, my name is Strudel! I am a 10-week-old buff male! I am very cuddly but also very playful. I... View on PetFinder

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News