Summer solstice means peak sunshine for Richmond

The summer solstice occurs at 11:32 p.m. We enjoy the most daylight this time of year as the sun takes its highest, longest path. It peaks at an angle of 76 degrees above Richmond’s horizon (90 is overhead). On the winter solstice, it reaches only 29 degrees.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
