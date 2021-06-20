 Skip to main content
Summer solstice means peak sunshine for Richmond
The summer solstice occurs at 11:32 p.m. We enjoy the most daylight this time of year as the sun takes its highest, longest path. It peaks at an angle of 76 degrees above Richmond’s horizon (90 is overhead). On the winter solstice, it reaches only 29 degrees.

