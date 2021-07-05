 Skip to main content
Summer sunshine is already slipping away
Richmond has lost six minutes of daylight in the two weeks since the peak sunshine of the summer solstice. In the next two weeks, we lose another 15 minutes of light. That rate of loss speeds up to nearly 17 minutes per week by the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

