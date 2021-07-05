Summer sunshine is already slipping away

Richmond has lost six minutes of daylight in the two weeks since the peak sunshine of the summer solstice. In the next two weeks, we lose another 15 minutes of light. That rate of loss speeds up to nearly 17 minutes per week by the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
